EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov ahead of BRICS FMM in Cape Town

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Cape Town, South Africa, on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial meeting.

The meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Russian FM Lavrov takes place amid Western pressure on India to choose sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi's Meeting with Ukrainian President

On May 21, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, reaffirming India's commitment to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to African countries, South Africa and Namibia, from June 1 to June 6, 2023.

Participation in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

EAM Jaishankar is visiting South Africa to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor.

During his visit to South Africa, EAM Jaishankar will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa and hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS Foreign Ministers and 'Friends of BRICS' Ministers. Additionally, he will engage with the Indian community in Cape Town.

First Visit to Namibia by an Indian EAM

Following his visit to South Africa, EAM Jaishankar will visit Namibia from June 4 to June 6. This marks the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Namibia.

During his visit to Namibia, EAM Jaishankar will meet with the country's top leadership, including the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. He will also interact with the Indian community residing in Namibia.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The visits to South Africa and Namibia aim to further strengthen India's robust bilateral relations with these two countries.

India, like China, is actively engaging with African nations, primarily through training, education, and capacity-building programs. The Union Cabinet's approval to open 18 new Indian Missions in Africa reflects India's commitment to enhancing India-Africa relations.