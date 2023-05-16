 Belgium PM meets Jaishankar, Goyal and other Indian ministers to discusses strengthening ties on renewable energy, tech
Sweden is an important trade, technology and investment partner of India in the European Union.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed strengthening ties in renewable energy and technology.

“Had a productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal and @Rajeev_GoI, discussing ways to enhance the partnership between Belgium, the EU, and India. Focused on strengthening ties in key areas like renewable energy and technology, aiming for shared progress and prosperity,” tweeted Croo.

Sweden's important for India in EU

Sweden is an important trade, technology and investment partner of India in the European Union. It is also a key member of the Nordic grouping that India has been engaging in a structured format since 2018.

Speaking on LeadIT initiative – The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) aims to enable the transition of heavy industry to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Jaishankar said, “We co-chair the LeadIT initiative on Industrial Transition together.

"We, in fact, at the Multilateral Forum, also often sponsor resolutions of common interest. So a good bilateral partner, regional partner, multilateral partner, I think, who, with whom an important relationship has got updated.”

