Dutch Scientist Warns Massive Earthquake To Hit Pakistan's Balochistan Region Within Next 48 Hours

Pakistan | Representative pic

Balochistan: A Dutch scientist has predicted that a major will hit Pakistan within the next 48 hours. Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) which is an organisation that is based in the Netherlands has predicted that the earthquake will hit the Balochistan province in Pakistan. Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets said that a major earthquake is set to rock the nation within the next 48 hours.

The Dutch scientist sounded the alarm for a major earthquake to occur in the country anytime between October 1-3. The scientist has been very accurate in predicting earthquakes that could occur across the world. He had that a massive earthquake would hit Turkey and the earthquake hit the nation after few days of his prediction. The earthquake was massive and claimed lives of thousands of people.

He also predicted the earthquake would hit Syria and that prediction also turned out to be true. The researcher had a similar prediction for Delhi and the national capital of India was hit by the earthquake. There is fear among the people of Pakistan after the prediction of the earthquake. However, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has not responded to the prediction of the scientist amid an atmosphere of panic among the people.

The scientist said that the earthquake would occur in Balochistan as there are reports of massive surge of electric activity along the fault lines in the region. He said that the surge of electric activity shows that the massive earthquake would hit the region within the next 48 hours. Pakistan is a vulnerable country, where earthquakes occur on a very frequent basis.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Pakistan a few days ago. The earthquake occurred in the country on Tuesday (September 26). The earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the country, said the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The NCS said in its tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan."

