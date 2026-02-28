Dubai’s Fairmont The Palm Hotel Erupts Into Flames After ‘Missile Attack’ As Iran–Israel Tensions Escalate - VIDEO

Fairmont The Palm Hotel Erupts Into Flames After ‘Missile Attack’ | X/@michaelh992

A hotel on The Palm in Dubai is reportedly in flames after an alleged missile attack on Saturday. Clips circulating online shows dramatic scenes at The Palm in Dubai, where flames appear to tear through several storeys of the luxury hotel, sending dense black smoke rising into the sky. Four people were reportedly injured and have been transferred to medical facilities. Guests and staff were reportedly evacuated.

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed an “incident” in the Palm Jumeirah area, stating that emergency teams were dispatched to the scene and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence confirmed that the fire has been brought under control. The Palm has not yet released a statement addressing the incident.

It remains unclear whether the hotel was directly struck by a missile or whether the fire was caused by debris from a missile intercepted by UAE air defenses.

Meanwhile, residents in Abu Dhabi received emergency alerts on their phones warning of “potential missile threats" and urging people to take immediate shelter in secure buildings away from windows and open areas.

Abu Dhabi officials described the attack as “a blatant act" by Iran and condemned it as a dangerous escalation, asserting that the UAE “reserves its full right to respond."

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US-Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.