Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed’s Younger Brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dies At 76; 10-Day Mourning Declared

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away on Monday morning, September 21, 2026, at the age of 76.

According to Emirates 24/7, the Court of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced his death and declared 10 days of official mourning in Dubai, effective Monday. Flags across the emirate will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai. Over the years, he held several prominent positions in Dubai's security, business, real estate and sporting sectors.

He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Group Chairman of A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre, and Chairman of Al Wasl FC. Some reports also described him as the second deputy ruler of Dubai.

A graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Sheikh Ahmed previously commanded Dubai’s Central Military Command, reflecting his longstanding involvement in the emirate’s military and public affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed Pays Tribute To Younger Brother

Following the announcement of his death, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid an emotional tribute to his younger brother on X.

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“May God have mercy on you, my brother… You have settled with a generous and great Lord… You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, Ahmed,” he wrote.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed their condolences following Sheikh Ahmed’s passing, Arab News reported.

Official Mourning Declared In Dubai

The 10-day mourning period announced by the Dubai Ruler’s Court will begin on Monday, September 21, with flags flown at half-mast across the emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed’s death marks the loss of a member of Dubai’s ruling family who held significant roles across public security, business, real estate and football.

As of Monday, no cause of death has been publicly specified.