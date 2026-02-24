 DSP Among 5 Policemen Killed After Police Van Attacked By Unidentified Men In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat
Five policemen, including DSP Asad Mahmood Khan, and two detainees were killed after terrorists attacked a police van in the Lachi area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat on Tuesday. The team was transporting detainees when armed men opened indiscriminate fire. Four others were injured and shifted to hospital, police said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Kohat: Five policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were reportedly killed and four others injured after terrorists attacked a police van in the Lachi area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat in Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. Two detainees were also killed in the gunfire.

The attack occurred when a police team led by DSP Lachi Asad Mahmood Khan was transporting detainees for investigation. Unidentified armed men opened sudden and indiscriminate fire on the van.

Those killed included DSP Asad Mahmood Khan, Inspector Anar Gul Khan, a gunman, the DSP’s reader Wahab Gul, and the driver. The two detainees killed were identified as Yousaf Khan and Samiullah.

Four others, including three police officials, Zahoor Khan, Aqab Hussain and Mohib Rehman, suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Kohat for treatment.

After the attack, a large contingent of Kohat police was deployed to secure the area and carry out search operations.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took note of the attack and strongly condemned the incident.

article-image

CM Afridi sought a report from the inspector general of police on the incident. “The incident is extremely tragic. The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain,” he said.

