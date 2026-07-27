Drone Strike Triggers Massive Fire At Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq Refinery; Riyadh Blames Iran-Backed Groups

Riyadh: A major fire broke out at Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility after drones struck the refinery and the nearby East-West Pumping Station, raising fresh concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

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Satellite imagery released by NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) confirmed extensive fire activity at the Abqaiq site, indicating significant damage to one of the world's most important oil processing facilities.

Abqaiq is regarded as the world's largest crude oil stabilisation plant and processes an estimated 5 to 7 per cent of global oil supplies, making it a crucial component of Saudi Arabia's energy sector and the international oil market.

Following the attack, Saudi authorities initiated emergency flaring operations at several production sites as part of their response to the incident. The kingdom accused Iran-backed resistance groups in Iraq of carrying out the drone strike and asserted that it reserves the right to respond.

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The attack has heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies, as the Abqaiq facility handles a substantial portion of Saudi Arabia's crude oil before it is exported to international markets.

Analysts note that any disruption at Abqaiq has the potential to impact global energy markets. Previous attacks on the facility have triggered sharp movements in international crude oil prices, highlighting its strategic importance to the world's energy supply chain.

The latest strike is expected to renew concerns over the vulnerability of key oil infrastructure in the region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.