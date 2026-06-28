14 Killed As Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes At Ras Tanura

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At least 14 people were killed after a helicopter operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura, a key oil terminal on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, according to the country's state news agency.

The helicopter went down near Ras Tanura, located west of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important oil shipping routes. All 14 people on board were killed in the crash. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims.

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The cause of the accident remains unknown. Saudi officials said an investigation has been launched, with the relevant authorities working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

The incident comes just days after Aramco resumed crude oil loading operations at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday, following a suspension of nearly four months.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has recently accelerated cargo shipments as Middle Eastern energy producers increased oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim agreement aimed at preventing a wider conflict between the United States and Iran.

While there is no official indication linking the helicopter crash to Aramco's oil operations or the broader regional developments, authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the exact cause of the fatal accident.