Drone strike killed 2 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan: Pentagon

A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday. According to an AFP update, the unmanned airstrike took place in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan.

No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

“They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That’s enough reason there alone,” said spokesman John Kirby.

“The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing,” Kirby added.

The ISIS-K, an affiliate organisation of the Islamic State had claimed responsibility even as US President Joe Biden vowed to "hunt them down" and "make them pay".

However, the US officials have announced that they will not be releasing the names of the ISIS targets who have been killed in these strikes.

Soon after the Pentagon update on Saturday however, the US once again asked citizens to "immediately" leave Kabul airport gates.



"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," read the security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul.

Meanwhile, John Kirby also clarified that this mission was carried out solely by the US forces and no information was shared with Taliban. He also assured that the evacuation mission will continue till the end of the month despite the threat that the US troops face in Afghanistan right now.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:38 PM IST