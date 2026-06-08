Dramatic VIDEO Shows Private Jet Turning Into Fireball During Emergency Landing In Dominican Republic; 2 Killed

A tragic incident has emerged from the Dominican Republic, where a private jet crashed while attempting an emergency landing at an airport, killing both crew members on board.

A video circulating on social media captures the dramatic moment of the crash. The footage shows the jet losing control during landing before slamming into the ground and erupting into flames. Thick plumes of orange and black smoke can be seen billowing from the wreckage after the crash.

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Emergency teams rushed to the scene after the crash. However, both the pilot and the co-pilot suffered fatal injuries.

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Details about the circumstances that forced the emergency landing have not yet been made public. Authorities are expected to examine the aircraft and review flight data to determine what led to the crash.

Probe launched

The crash has triggered a probe into the incident. Aviation authorities are likely to focus on the cause of the emergency and the events leading to the crash.