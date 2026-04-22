Dramatic VIDEO Shows Aircraft Hitting Power Line Before Hard Landing Near Salinas Municipal Airport

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A dramatic video has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The video shows a small low-flying aircraft striking a power line moments before making a hard landing near Salinas Municipal Airport, in a vacant area in front of the airport on Skyway Boulevard on Monday.

In the clip, the aircraft can be seen descending, clipping a high-voltage power line, which caused sparks and made a utility pole flash. The plane then continued its descent and made a hard landing in a vacant lot.

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The impact caused minor damage to the aircraft, which came to rest on its belly. The pilot, a 70-year-old man, is currently hospitalised in critical condition.

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Reportedly, the downed power lines caused widespread power outages in the area, along with disruptions to traffic lights, resulting in traffic congestion.

Federal Aviation Administration Issues Statement

The Federal Aviation Administration has released a statement confirming the plane crash would be investigated, according to California Post.