Dramatic Rescue Video: Man Pulls Woman To Safety From 20th-Floor Edge In Seoul

A dramatic rescue near Gangnam Station in Seoul, South Korea has resurfaced online after a video showing a young woman attempting suicide from a high-rise building went viral again.

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According to reports, the incident occurred in May last year near a building in the Yeoksam-dong area, where the woman was seen hanging from the edge of the 20th floor. A bystander noticed her dangerous position and immediately intervened as she attempted to jump.

Eyewitness accounts said the man quickly grabbed the woman’s hand and then held her hair with his other hand to prevent her fall. Another man soon joined in, helping pull her back to safety from the ledge.

Authorities received an emergency alert at around 1:36 pm on May 5, prompting a large-scale response. A total of 71 personnel from the fire department and police, along with 19 emergency vehicles, were deployed to the scene. Rescue teams installed an air mattress below the building as a precaution.

After nearly one hour and 40 minutes of coordinated efforts, rescuers safely brought the woman down, preventing a potential tragedy. Many locals described the incident as a dramatic and timely rescue, noting that the quick action by bystanders played a crucial role in saving her life.