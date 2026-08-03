Dramatic Video Captures Seaplane Crashing Into Dock In Bahamas, All 10 Onboard Survive

A dramatic video circulating online has captured the tense moments when a seaplane carrying American tourists crashed into a dock near a resort in North Bimini in the Bahamas, triggering a frantic rescue operation.

The footage shows the aircraft drifting in the water as rescuers and nearby boat operators rush toward the scene. Passengers can be seen scrambling to safety moments after the plane collided with a seawall.

According to officials, all 10 people on board the Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane, including crew members, escaped without injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crash during departure

The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. local time near the North Bimini Seaplane Base. Authorities said the single-engine aircraft, manufactured in 2014, was preparing to depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the incident took place.

Preliminary findings indicate that one of the aircraft's floats may have been damaged while the seaplane was manoeuvring through the water. Although the aircraft came to a halt after the collision, it did not sink completely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rescue operation unfolds

Nearby boat owners and emergency responders quickly joined the rescue effort. Among them was Nick Pavlakis, general manager of Marine Max in Jupiter, who said he noticed people frantically signalling for help before he and several others rushed to the scene.

Pavlakis said all the passengers were safely evacuated within approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Investigation underway

Police officers later cordoned off the area while aviation authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of the Bahamas is leading the inquiry in coordination with local law enforcement and aviation officials.