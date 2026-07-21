Good News For Konkanis! Ratnagiri-Mumbai Seaplane Service Proposed; Bhagwati, Bhatye Beaches Under Survey | Image generated by Grok Ai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) initiated efforts to launch a seaplane service between Ratnagiri and Mumbai in a bid to boost tourism in the Konkan region. As part of the proposal, authorities are set to conduct feasibility studies at Bhagwati and Bhatye in Ratnagiri to assess their suitability as seaplane operating points.

The proposal follows an announcement by Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Uday Samant, who had recently said that a seaplane service would be introduced to strengthen tourism in Ratnagiri. Discussions have already been held with the Industries Department and the proposal will now be placed before the Maharashtra Maritime Board for approval, as reported by ESakal.

Since the Maritime Board functions through an independent governing body, the project will require statutory and legal clearances before implementation. Once approved, detailed technical studies will be undertaken to evaluate the feasibility of seaplane operations on the proposed route.

According to the report, experts will assess factors such as sea currents, wind speed, tidal patterns, and the availability of safe landing and take-off zones before preparing a comprehensive technical report. These studies will determine whether the selected locations can safely support commercial seaplane operations.

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Alongside the technical assessment, the Maritime Board will appoint a financial consultant to examine the commercial viability of the project. The consultant will study operating costs and recommend ticket prices that are affordable for passengers while ensuring the service remains financially sustainable for the operator.

The final flight schedule, fares and operational route will be decided only after the completion of the technical and financial feasibility studies. If implemented, the seaplane service is expected to majorly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ratnagiri while providing a major boost to tourism and regional connectivity in the Konkan belt.

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