Minister Aditi Tatkare Reviews Flood Situation In Raigad And Ratnagiri As Red Alert Issued For Next 48 Hours |

Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and other rain-affected parts of the state. She was briefed by Disaster Management Department Director Bhalchandra Chavan on the impact of heavy rainfall and the preparedness of the administration to tackle any emergency.

Next 48 Hours Critical, Administration Directed to Take Precautions

Tatkare said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Raigad district for Monday and Tuesday, while Ratnagiri is also under a Red Alert due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall. She said the next 48 hours are crucial for both districts and directed the administration to implement all necessary precautionary measures on priority to minimise the impact of any flood-related emergency.

To strengthen disaster response, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed at Mahad and kept on standby for immediate deployment. The minister said an additional contingent of 145 personnel has also been requested to ensure quicker and more effective emergency response in the flood-prone areas of Sudhagad and Roha if the situation worsens.

Voluntary Organisations in Karjat and Khopoli to Be Utilised

Tatkare said she has remained in constant touch with voluntary organisations in Karjat and Khopoli, which have been actively assisting people during flood situations over the years. She assured that the state government would provide these organisations with the resources required for relief and rescue operations. Their services would also be utilised in other parts of the district if necessary, she added.

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The minister said the state government is closely monitoring the flood situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre in coordination with district administrations and disaster management agencies. She expressed confidence that all emergency response teams and security agencies are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising from the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Appealing to the public to exercise caution, Tatkare urged citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to refrain from unnecessary travel while the Red Alert remains in force. She also advised people to strictly follow official advisories issued by the administration and take all necessary precautions to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

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