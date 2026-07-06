Three Teenagers Drown In Bhiwandi Within 48 Hours As Monsoon Rains Expose Glaring Safety Lapses Around Open Drains

Atif Shaikh 10 year (L), Mohammad Ghaus Nafees Ansari 17 year (C) & Abuzar Ansari 12 years (R) |

Bhiwandi: Relentless monsoon rain has turned fatal in Bhiwandi, where three teenagers lost their lives in separate drowning incidents over the past 48 hours, including one boy who remains missing after being swept away in a stormwater drain. The back-to-back tragedies have exposed glaring safety lapses around open drains and swollen water bodies, triggering fresh concerns over disaster preparedness during the monsoon.

Search Operation Suspended After Nightfall, to Resume Tuesday

The latest incident occurred on Monday in the Devji Nagar–Nalapar area, where 12-year-old Abuzar Ansari was swept away by the strong current of an overflowing open drain while reportedly bathing with other children. Eyewitnesses said the boy was suddenly caught in the powerful flow and disappeared within seconds.

Following the incident, teams from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade and Bhoiwada Police rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search operation. However, despite hours of rescue efforts, the child could not be traced till late evening. The operation was suspended after nightfall and is scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning.

Incident Not Reported to Disaster Management, Delaying Rescue

In another tragedy, Atif Shaikh, 10 year a resident of MHADA Colony, died after slipping into the rain-swollen Kamwari River on Saturday. According to local residents Atif had gone near the riverbank to dispose of household garbage when he reportedly lost his footing and fell into the fast-flowing water.

His body was recovered from the river near MHADA Colony at around 6.30 am on Sunday. Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Officials said the incident had not been reported to the Municipal Disaster Management Cell or the Fire Brigade at the time, preventing an immediate rescue response.

17-Year-Old Mohammad Ghaus Drowned While Swimming with Friends

In the third incident, 17-year-old Mohammad Ghaus Nafees Ansari, a resident of Gulzar Nagar in Gaibi Nagar, drowned while swimming in the Kamwari River near Chavindra village. He had reportedly gone there with three to four friends to catch crabs along the riverbank.

While his friends remained near the shore, Mohammad Ghaus entered the river for a swim. Unable to assess the sudden depth and strong current, he drowned. After receiving the alert, Saqib Kharbe, head of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department, reached the spot with his rescue team and Fire Brigade personnel to launch a search operation. His body was later recovered after an intensive search.

The three heartbreaking incidents within just two days have sent shockwaves across Bhiwandi and once again highlighted the dangers posed by overflowing rivers and uncovered stormwater drains during heavy rainfall.

Residents have urged the civic administration to immediately secure open drains, install protective barricades along vulnerable stretches of rivers, deploy warning signage, and intensify surveillance at high-risk locations to prevent further loss of life during the ongoing monsoon season.

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