Shiv Sena's Dr Shrikant Shinde Reaffirms Commitment To Kashmir, Donates CT Scanner And Ambulance To Drass Hospital |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader and Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Shinde on Monday reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir, saying Shiv Sena would continue to extend every possible assistance for the region's development and public welfare.

Bond Between Maharashtra and Kashmir Strengthened, Says Dr. Shinde

Addressing a programme in Drass, Dr. Shinde said that under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, the bond between Maharashtra and Kashmir has grown stronger through a series of welfare initiatives aimed at improving public facilities and strengthening humanitarian ties.

During the event, Dr. Shrikant Shinde handed over a CT scan machine and an ambulance to the Drass District Hospital. He described the donation as the fulfilment of a promise made by Shiv Sena to the people of the region. The programme was attended by Maharashtra Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, Shiv Sena State Organisation Chief Anand Paranjape, Bajirao Chavan, Nitin Rathod, Sarhad Foundation President Sanjay Nahar, Ladakh MP Haji Mohammad Hanifa, Dr. Mohammad Jaffer, Abdul Wahid, senior district administration and police officials, and officers of the Indian Army.

Event Attended by Ministers, Army Officials and Sarhad Foundation

Highlighting Shiv Sena's initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Shinde said the party had earlier installed a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kupwara and contributed ₹3 crore towards the Kargil War Memorial. He said these initiatives reflected the party's commitment to fulfilling every promise it makes.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Dr. Shinde said Eknath Shinde had immediately travelled to Kashmir to oversee relief efforts and arranged for hundreds of stranded tourists from Maharashtra to be safely flown back home. He added that Shiv Sena also built a house for the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the attack. He said the party's work in Kashmir was driven by humanitarian values rather than political considerations.

Dr. Shinde also paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Army, praising their courage and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation's borders. He said the country's security remains strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the dedication of the armed forces. He also appreciated the social service initiatives undertaken by the Sarhad Foundation in the region.

Later, Dr. Shrikant Shinde flagged off the Sarhad Shauryathon, jointly organised by the Sarhad Foundation and the Indian Army in Drass. Around 3,000 runners participated in the event. He subsequently visited the Kargil War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

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