Panvel Civic Body On High Alert As Heavy Rains Continue, Deploys 24x7 Teams To Tackle Waterlogging And Emergencies |

With heavy rainfall continuing across the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits over the past several days, the civic administration has placed its entire disaster response machinery on high alert, deploying officials and staff round the clock to monitor vulnerable areas and respond to emergencies.

Multiple Departments Working Round the Clock in Field

According to the civic administration, personnel from the disaster management, fire brigade, engineering, water supply, health, solid waste management and ward offices are working in the field 24x7 to tackle rain-related incidents and minimise disruption.

Acting on the directions of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the civic body has intensified monitoring of low-lying areas, waterlogging hotspots, drains and flood-prone locations. Officials said teams are being rushed to locations where waterlogging complaints are received, while pumps are being used to drain accumulated rainwater wherever required.

Water Hyacinth Removal Underway at Gadhi River Bridge

The civic body also said that work is underway to remove water hyacinth trapped beneath the Gadhi River bridge, restoring the natural flow of water through the river channel.

On Monday, Mayor Nitin Patil, accompanied by Standing Committee member Paresh Thakur, inspected the Gadhi River and also visited Podi-2, where a tree had fallen on a house. Municipal corporators Ajay Bahira and Ganesh Kadu, along with civic officials, were present during the inspection. The team also inspected drainage chambers at various locations across Panvel, with the mayor directing officials to immediately clear blocked chambers clogged with garbage to prevent flooding.

Blocked Drainage Chambers Ordered to Be Cleared Immediately

The Disaster Management Control Room is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with the fire brigade, health department and other agencies to ensure prompt action. The civic body said several incidents of fallen trees have been reported across the municipal limits, and response teams have removed or trimmed the trees to secure affected areas.

With the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall over the next two days, the civic administration has kept all emergency services on standby. On Sunday, around 435 residents affected by flooding were shifted to four temporary relief shelters, where they have been provided with tea, snacks, meals, drinking water and other essential facilities.

The municipal administration has appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, drains, streams, creeks and waterlogged roads, and follow only official advisories instead of rumours.

Residents have been urged to immediately contact the Panvel Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Control Room in the event of any emergency, Disaster Management Department chief Kailas Gavde said.

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