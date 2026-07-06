Maharashtra FDA Busts Alleged ₹11.48-Crore Synthetic Milk Racket; 13 Arrested After Multi-District Raids | VIDEO

Maharashtra FDA and Pune Rural Police dismantled an alleged synthetic milk network during coordinated raids across multiple districts | File Photo

Mumbai, July 6: In one of Maharashtra's biggest crackdowns on food adulteration, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has busted an organised synthetic milk racket that allegedly transformed a dangerous cocktail of detergent, shampoo, palm oil, skimmed milk powder (SMP), whey/dairy permeate powder, and emulsifiers into fake milk before supplying it across the state.

The shocking revelations have triggered concerns that thousands of unsuspecting families may have consumed the adulterated milk every day.

Statewide Raids Conducted

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Pune Rural Police's Local Crime Branch, dismantled what officials described as the state's largest organised synthetic milk network.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 13 locations across Pune, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Jalna, and Thane, targeting every link in the illegal chain—from suppliers of adulteration chemicals and milk collection centres to chilling plants, processing units, and distributors.

Detergent, shampoo, palm oil and chemicals allegedly mixed into milk!Maharashtra FDA busted a synthetic milk racket, destroyed 20,000 litres of suspected fake milk, and arrested 13 accused. Imagine your child drinking detergent milk?. #MilkAdulteration #Maharashtra #FoodSafety pic.twitter.com/9D4CVrOSuP — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) July 6, 2026

The operation led to the seizure of adulteration material and assets worth Rs 11.48 crore, destruction of nearly 20,000 litres of suspected synthetic milk, collection of 49 samples for laboratory testing, suspension of five food business licences, closure of four establishments, and registration of criminal cases against 26 accused, of whom 13 have been arrested so far.

How The Racket Operated

The investigation revealed a disturbing modus operandi. The accused allegedly mixed water, skimmed milk powder, and whey/dairy permeate powder to mimic milk solids, added palm oil to replace natural milk fat, emulsifiers to stabilise the mixture, and even detergent and shampoo to create the foamy appearance and texture of fresh milk.

The synthetic concoction was then blended with genuine milk before being supplied to the market, allowing the racket to generate huge profits at minimal cost while putting consumers' health at serious risk.

Investigators identified Sushant Babanrao Hinge as the alleged kingpin of the network, while Sandeep Loba allegedly coordinated the operations.

The probe found that adulteration materials were regularly supplied to farmers, milk collection centres, chilling units, and packaging facilities before the fake milk entered the consumer supply chain.

Authorities are now scrutinising financial transactions, electronic evidence, and interstate connections to uncover the racket's complete network.

Investigation Continues

Cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

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"Milk is a lifeline for children, pregnant women, senior citizens and patients. Mixing chemicals into such an essential food is a grave crime against society. This operation didn't just seize adulterated milk—we dismantled the entire supply chain, from chemical suppliers to collection centres, transporters, processing units and distributors. The investigation will now trace financial transactions and interstate links, and every person involved will face strict action under BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act," said Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

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