Maharashtra FDA Launches Statewide Drive Against Milk Adulteration, Tightens Compliance Across Supply Chain

Maharashtra FDA has launched a statewide campaign to strengthen milk safety and crack down on adulteration across the dairy supply chain | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: In a major drive against milk adulteration, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched the "Clean Milk, Safe Health, Adulteration-Free Maharashtra" campaign, placing the entire milk supply chain under strict surveillance.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday issued a comprehensive statewide compliance order for milk and milk products with immediate effect, warning of a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in adulteration.

The move follows FDA findings that milk is being adulterated with hazardous substances such as urea, detergent, caustic soda, hydrogen peroxide, formalin, melamine and other chemicals to manufacture synthetic milk.

Inspections also uncovered widespread dilution with water, operation of unlicensed dairies, poor hygiene, violations of cold chain norms and misleading labelling practices.

Statewide Compliance Measures

Under the new enforcement strategy, action will not be limited to retailers. Milk producers, collection centres, dairies, processing units, transporters and distributors will all come under the FDA's monitoring and enforcement framework.

The new compliance order makes it mandatory for all containers of raw milk to carry the labels "RAW MILK" and "Boil Before Consumption". Pasteurised milk can only be sold in sealed, tamper-proof packaging.

Dairy operators have also been directed to maintain complete traceability records, ensure proper cold chain management and verify the medical fitness of employees handling milk.

The FDA warned that if adulterated or unsafe milk causes illness or death, those responsible will face stringent criminal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Organised adulteration rackets could also face prosecution under other applicable laws.

Festival Vigilance Intensified

To curb seasonal adulteration, the FDA will conduct special inspections of khoya, paneer, ghee and other dairy products during major festivals, including Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Holi and Raksha Bandhan. Consumers have been advised to purchase only sealed and properly labelled milk products and report any suspected adulteration to the department.

"Doodh adulteration is a direct attack on public health. Those who endanger the health of children, pregnant women and senior citizens will not be spared. We will invoke every stringent legal provision available against offenders," said FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Food Sample Testing Up 462%

The FDA has also accelerated food sample testing, recording a 462% increase in the number of samples analysed compared to June 2025. Laboratories in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur tested 7,494 of the 13,474 food samples received in June 2026, against 1,622 of 9,403 samples during the corresponding period last year.

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The improvement has been attributed to two-shift laboratory operations, optimum utilisation of manpower, batch-wise testing and prioritised analysis of milk, dairy products, perishable and prohibited food samples.

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