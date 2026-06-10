Mumbai: FDA Tests 69 Food Samples During ‘Food Safety On Wheels’ Campaign Across City

FDA officials conduct on-the-spot food testing and awareness programmes through a mobile laboratory as part of the Food Safety on Wheels campaign | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hit the road this month with its "Food Safety on Wheels" campaign, deploying a mobile food testing laboratory across Mumbai to check milk and other food items on the spot while spreading awareness about food safety among citizens.

Mobile Testing And Sample Analysis

During the fortnight-long drive from June 1 to June 15, officials tested 69 food samples using portable testing equipment and conducted outreach programmes at public places, markets, schools, railway stations, and milk collection centres.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Greater Mumbai Division Joint Commissioner M. N. Chaudhari. Besides testing food products, the campaign focused on educating consumers about safe food practices, prevention of food-borne diseases, and identification of adulterated food.

FDA officials conduct on-the-spot food testing and awareness programmes through a mobile laboratory as part of the Food Safety on Wheels campaign | File Photo

Instant Screening And Public Awareness

The mobile laboratory enabled officials to conduct instant screening of various food products, including milk, milk products, spices, and edible oils. Citizens were shown how common food adulterants can be detected through simple tests and were informed about basic checks that can be performed at home.

FDA teams interacted with students, food vendors, consumers, and food business operators, highlighting the importance of hygiene, safe food handling, proper storage practices, and reading food labels before purchasing products. Special emphasis was placed on checking manufacturing and expiry dates and avoiding consumption of expired food items.

Focus On Milk Quality And Supply Chain Compliance

As part of the drive, officials visited milk collection centres and tested milk samples to create awareness about quality and purity standards. Stakeholders were advised to comply with food safety regulations and maintain prescribed standards throughout the supply chain.

Education And Enforcement Strategy

Officials said the campaign reflects the FDA's strategy of combining enforcement with education. Instead of relying solely on inspections and penalties, the department is using the mobile laboratory to directly engage with citizens and build awareness about food safety and adulteration.

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The FDA has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant while purchasing food products and report food safety-related complaints to the authorities. Similar awareness drives are expected to continue across the Mumbai region in the coming months.

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