Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Banned Gutkha And Adulterated Food, Arrests 102 Persons And Seizes Goods Worth ₹1.58 Crore In One Week |

Mumbai: In a major statewide enforcement drive launched soon after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe assumed charge on May 25, the Maharashtra FDA has taken action against 203 establishments involved in the sale of banned gutkha, pan masala and adulterated food products. Between May 25 and May 31, 2026, the department arrested 102 persons, sealed 86 establishments and seized goods worth Rs 1.58 crore.

Campaign Name and Objective

The crackdown was initiated under Mundhe’s directives as part of the FDA’s “Safe Food Safe Drug Safe Maharashtra” campaign aimed at ensuring safe food practices and curbing the sale of prohibited products across the state.

According to the FDA, officials carried out raids in Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur divisions against sellers and manufacturers of banned gutkha and pan masala. Konkan division recorded the highest action with raids on 47 establishments and 46 arrests. Mumbai witnessed action at 22 locations leading to 23 arrests, while Pune reported raids at 14 establishments with 13 arrests.

Konkan and Mumbai Lead Actions

Nashik recorded five raids and five arrests, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported eight raids and eight arrests, Amravati saw action against five establishments with five arrests, while Nagpur division carried out raids at two locations and arrested two persons.

FIRs were registered under Sections 123, 223, 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Authorities seized banned gutkha and pan masala products worth Rs 34.05 lakh during the drive.

Legal Provisions and Seizure Value

Alongside the anti-gutkha operations, FDA officials also conducted extensive inspections against unsafe and adulterated food products in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik, Jalna, Beed, Solapur, Nanded, Parbhani, Raigad, Dhule and several other districts.

A total of 73 food establishments were inspected during the campaign. Nearly 90,639 kilograms of food stock worth Rs 1.24 crore, including mangoes, dairy products, khoya, bakery products, ice cream, frozen desserts, edible oil, spices, sweets and other food items suspected to be unsafe or substandard, were seized.

Food samples collected during the raids have been sent to laboratories for analysis.

Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that compromising public health would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Citizens have the right to safe and pure food. Strict action will continue against those involved in food adulteration and the sale of banned substances,” he said.

The FDA has appealed to citizens to report suspected food adulteration or illegal sale of banned products by sharing details of the concerned establishment and the food item with the department.

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