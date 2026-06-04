NFHS-6 Shows Worrying Rise In Diabetes And Hypertension Among Maharashtra Adults, Especially In Urban Areas Like Mumbai And Pune | Representative Picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying rise in lifestyle-related diseases, with the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) showing a sharp increase in diabetes and hypertension among adults, especially in urban areas. While the state has improved maternal healthcare, immunisation and institutional deliveries, the latest survey highlights the growing burden of non-communicable diseases linked to sedentary lifestyles, stress and unhealthy diets.

Survey Methodology and Coverage

The National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24), conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, covered nearly 6.79 lakh households across India.

According to the survey, blood sugar levels among people aged 15 years and above have increased significantly. Among women, blood sugar levels between 141-160 mg/dl rose from 5.7 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 7 per cent in NFHS-6. Women with high or very high blood sugar levels above 140 mg/dl or taking medicines for diabetes increased from 12.4 per cent to 16 per cent. In urban women, the figure stood at an alarming 19.3 per cent.

Blood Sugar Rise Among Men

Among men, blood sugar levels between 141-160 mg/dl increased from 6.5 per cent to 7.8 per cent. Men with high or very high blood sugar levels above 140 mg/dl or taking medication for diabetes rose from 13.64 per cent to 17.7 per cent. In urban men, the prevalence reached 20.4 per cent.

The survey also revealed a steep rise in hypertension cases. Around 30 per cent urban men in Maharashtra were found to have elevated blood pressure or were taking medicines to control it, compared to 24.4 per cent in NFHS-5.

Hypertension Spreading Beyond Cities

Among women, nearly 26 per cent urban women were found to have high blood pressure, while the rural burden was also significant at 24.2 per cent, indicating that hypertension is rapidly spreading beyond cities.

However, the survey recorded some improvement in tobacco and alcohol consumption. Tobacco use among women declined from 11 per cent to 8.8 per cent, with urban women reporting lower consumption at 4.5 per cent. Among men, tobacco use dropped from 33.8 per cent to 31.3 per cent.

Alcohol consumption also showed a slight decline. Around 12.2 per cent men reported alcohol consumption compared to 13.9 percent earlier, while among women it dipped marginally from 0.4 per cent to 0.3 per cent.

The survey also revealed that in Maharashtra, urban districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur have reported stronger healthcare indicators due to better access to hospitals and health infrastructure. However, tribal and rural regions, including Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Palghar and parts of Vidarbha, continue to face challenges linked to child malnutrition, maternal anaemia and limited specialist healthcare access.

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