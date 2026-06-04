Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 72-Year-Old Nagpur Woman Duped Of ₹90 Lakh After Digital Arrest Scammers Use Fake Online Court Video To Gain Trust

Fraudsters posing as police officers used a fake online court proceeding to convince a senior citizen to transfer ₹90.65 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: The scammers are using newer ways to trap unsuspecting victims in digital arrest frauds. In a recent case, a 72-year-old woman was allegedly duped by scammers who posed as Mumbai police officers and told her that her name had cropped up in a money laundering case.

The scammers told her that she would have to attend court proceedings online and also sent her a video of an online court to gain her trust and extract money from her.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Nagpur. A few months ago, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai. The caller told the victim that the police were probing a money laundering case and the victim's name had cropped up in the case.

The caller also told the victim that she would be required to visit Mumbai, but since she was a senior citizen, she could join the court proceedings online and also sent her a video of an online court to gain her trust.

Victim placed under digital arrest

Later, other scammers, who posed as Crime Branch officers, spoke to the victim and told her that she had been placed under digital arrest. The scammers induced the victim to share her bank deposit details to ascertain whether her transactions were related to the money laundering case or not.

The victim was assured that if her financials were found clean, the money would be returned to her bank account. The scammers then induced the victim to break her fixed deposits and transfer Rs 90.65 lakh to different beneficiary bank accounts.

Case registered

After a few days, the scammer told the complainant that her financial transactions had been found clean and that soon, the money would be returned to her, but later, they stopped responding to the calls of the victim.

Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

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A case has been registered by the police under sections 204 (personating a public servant), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), and 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

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