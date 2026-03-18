Dramatic Video Captures Exact Moment When Helicopter Crashes In Farmland In Nepal's Khotang; 1 Injured

A helicopter crashed while landing in farmland in eastern Nepal’s Khotang District on Wednesday. The incident was captured on camera, and dramatic footage has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the chopper went down.

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The video shows the helicopter attempting to land on a flat field when it suddenly lost control, swerved, and crashed. One person was injured in the incident.

According to reports, the helicopter involved in the accident belonged to Air Dynasty.

“The helicopter crashed while landing in farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties have been recorded. More details are awaited,” news agency ANI quoted Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, as saying.

The helicopter had reportedly flown to the district carrying five passengers. It crashed at around 11:51 AM while attempting to land in Khotang.

According to the helicopter company, one passenger on board was injured, while the pilot and other passengers escaped unhurt.

The company said another helicopter was dispatched to rescue the injured passenger.

Investigators suspect that high winds or dust accumulation during landing may have been the primary cause of the crash. According to reports, the helicopter was piloted by Sabin Thapa.