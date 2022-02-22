Donald Trump’s 'Truth Social' becomes most downloaded app on Apple App Store within 24 hours of launch

Former US President Donald Trump’s own social media app 'Truth Social' is finally out and available for download. A day after the app was officially launched, it became the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store, India Today reported.

The Truth social app was available on the App Store shortly after it was formally announced. It was the top free app available on social media on Monday. The app was automatically available to the users who had pre-ordered it before the official launched. However, the journey wasn’t smooth for the app. It was marred with technical issues with users unable to register their accounts. Many users were added to a waitlist with a message: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, the platforms he was banned from after he made provocative statements, which further led to riots in the Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. CEO Devin Nunes of Truth social and a former Republic party leader, told Fox News that the app would be available to more people in the Apple App Store. It will be made fully functional by the end of March at least within the country.

Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had around 89 million followers on the platform and used it constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.

Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.

He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

