Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Catches Everyone's Eye At Davos Summit, Viral Photos Raise Health Concern; Here's What US President Said

US: Viral photos showing a bruised left hand have put the spotlight back on US President Donald Trump, prompting questions about his health after his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Images of the discoloration spread rapidly online, fueling speculation as Trump travelled back to the United States on Thursday.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, the President dismissed concerns and described the bruise as minor. Trump said he accidentally struck his hand against a table and treated it with cream afterwards. He stressed that he was feeling fine following the international trip and brushed off suggestions that the mark signalled a medical issue.

Donald Trump explains a bruised hand by blaming a table, aspirin, and his extreme commitment to being “very healthy.” pic.twitter.com/036b1OGRz4 — The Vivlia (@TVivlia) January 23, 2026

The President also linked the bruising to his long-acknowledged use of aspirin, noting that the medication can make bruises more visible and frequent. Trump said he takes a high-dose aspirin regimen and suggested that this makes his skin more prone to discoloration. According to him, the side effect is well-known and not unusual for someone on such medication.

Trump went on to recount conversations with his doctor, saying he had been advised that such a strong dose may not be necessary given his overall health. Despite that guidance, the President said he prefers to continue the regimen as a precaution. He framed the decision as a personal choice rooted in caution, saying he is unwilling to take risks when it comes to his health.

White House Issues Statement On Trump's Bruise

Earlier, the White House also issued an explanation to quell speculation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump injured his hand during a Board of Peace signing ceremony in Davos. According to the statement, the President hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, resulting in the bruise that later became visible.

Footage from the ceremony appeared to support that account. At the start of the signing, Trump’s hand showed little to no discoloration, but the bruise became more noticeable as the event progressed and he continued signing documents. The timing of the appearance helped explain why the mark drew attention only later in the day.

President Donald J. Trump signs and ratifies the Board of Peace charter, officially making the Board of Peace an international organization.



THE PEACE PRESIDENT 🕊️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J7v8d0S8m7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2026

Bruises & Bandages Seen Earlier

This is not the first time Trump’s hands have attracted public scrutiny. In recent years, observers have noted bruises or bandages during public appearances, occasionally speculating about their cause. Trump has previously acknowledged taking more than the recommended daily amount of aspirin, telling The Wall Street Journal that he believes it helps thin his blood and lower heart-related risks. He also admitted to being hesitant about reducing the dosage, once describing himself as 'a little superstitious.'