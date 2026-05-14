Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet At China's Great Hall Of The People Ahead Of Crucial Beijing Talks; US President Welcomed Amid Much Fanfare - VIDEOS |

Beijing: US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Thursday for a closely watched summit expected to shape the future of US-China relations amid growing tensions over trade, artificial intelligence and global security.

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Trump arrived at the historic venue in a motorcade and was welcomed by Xi before the two leaders shook hands in front of assembled delegations and media personnel. Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, were present.

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Chinese School Kids Welcome Donald Trump

The summit began with a grand ceremonial welcome as hundreds of Chinese primary school students dressed in colourful outfits waved American and Chinese flags while chanting “Welcome, welcome, welcome to China” in Mandarin. The carefully choreographed reception underscored Beijing’s attempt to project warmth and stability despite ongoing geopolitical friction between the two powers.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for Trump politically and diplomatically. Back home, the US president is facing mounting pressure over rising inflation and criticism linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Analysts believe Trump is seeking major economic and diplomatic breakthroughs during the Beijing visit to reinforce his global leadership credentials.

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What's On Agenda For Beijing Talks?

Trade and technology are expected to dominate the discussions. Trump has repeatedly said he wants China to increase purchases of American agricultural products and aircraft, while also pushing for improved market access for US firms. The president reportedly described trade as the central focus of his talks with Xi.

Artificial intelligence and access to rare earth minerals are also emerging as major flashpoints in the summit. Washington has tightened restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, while Beijing has imposed controls on rare earth exports critical for electronics, electric vehicles and defence manufacturing.

The participation of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang highlights the growing importance of the semiconductor industry in US-China relations. Nvidia has been directly impacted by export restrictions tied to advanced AI technology, making the company central to ongoing negotiations.

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The presence of top executives such as Musk and Huang reflects Trump’s strategy of combining political diplomacy with economic outreach. The administration hopes that closer engagement with Beijing could ease trade tensions and stabilise global supply chains that have faced repeated disruptions in recent years.

Vice President JD Vance said diplomatic discussions were progressing positively but stopped short of predicting a major breakthrough from the summit. Global markets and investors are closely monitoring the outcome of the Beijing talks, with analysts warning that decisions taken during the summit could significantly influence future trade flows, technological competition and international geopolitical stability.