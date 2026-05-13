WATCH: Trump Arrives In Beijing For High-Stakes Summit With Xi Jinping With Grand Chinese Welcome

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking the first state visit by a sitting American president to China since Trump’s previous trip in 2017.

Videos of Air Force One touching down in Beijing have gone viral online, showing China’s elaborate ceremonial welcome for the US leader amid intensifying global attention on US-China relations.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing alongside a high-profile delegation that included tech billionaire Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, as Washington seeks to secure major commercial deals and ease tensions impacting trade, technology and global supply chains.

Trump was formally welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng along with senior Chinese and American officials, including US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng and China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

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Trump Begins Crucial 3-Day China Visit

According to reports, Donald Trump is scheduled to hold multiple bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping during the three-day visit.

The discussions are expected to focus on key flashpoints and strategic issues including:

Trade tariffs

Taiwan tensions

Artificial Intelligence regulation

Fentanyl trafficking

Ongoing Iran conflict

Technology and economic cooperation

The visit comes amid continued geopolitical rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Top US Business Leaders Part Of Delegation

Reports also stated that Trump’s delegation includes several prominent American business executives from major global corporations.

Representatives linked to companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, Boeing and BlackRock are reportedly accompanying the US President during the visit.

Their presence signals the strong economic and trade dimension attached to the summit.

China’s Carefully Choreographed State Visit Protocol

China is known for organising highly choreographed state receptions for visiting global leaders, especially during major diplomatic engagements.

Large ceremonial formations, military honour guards and elaborate airport receptions are often used to project hospitality, diplomatic importance and negotiating strength during such visits.

Observers noted that the welcome extended to Trump closely resembled the carefully managed protocol seen during previous high-level US-China summits.

Spotlight On US-China Relations

The summit is being closely watched globally as Washington and Beijing continue to navigate tensions over trade disputes, technological competition and international security issues.

Despite strategic rivalry, both countries remain deeply interconnected economically, making the Trump-Xi talks crucial for global markets and geopolitical stability.

Further details from the bilateral meetings are expected over the coming days.