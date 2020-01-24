Donald Trump will sign new North American trade pact with Mexico and Canada next week: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump will sign the new North American trade pact with Mexico and Canada next week, a White House official said Thursday.

The USMCA, the fruit of years of negotiation between the three key trading partners, is billed as an update to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump had long lambasted as a job killer and threatened to scrap outright.

The US Senate approved the pact last week and White House officials said Trump will sign it Wednesday.