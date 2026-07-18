Donald Trump Warns FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Could Be Delayed Over Canada Wildfire Smoke; Player Safety Takes Priority

US officials said the FIFA World Cup final could be delayed if wildfire smoke from Canada creates unsafe air quality | File Photo

New Jersey, July 18, 2026: The United States ambassador to Canada has warned that US President Donald Trump may seek to postpone the FIFA World Cup final scheduled for Sunday if smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to create hazardous conditions in the United States.

Speaking to Canadian broadcaster Global News, US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said the health and safety of players and fans would take priority if air pollution reaches dangerous levels. Canada is one of the co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with the United States and Mexico.

Safety Takes Centre Stage

"If the pollution is so bad that it's dangerous to the players or it's dangerous to the fans, the first person to say don't hold the game will be the President of the United States," Hoekstra said.

He added that the issue was being discussed with FIFA, football's governing body. "We're not going to jeopardise the health and well-being of the players, or of people around the world, by staging a game in unsafe conditions," said Hoekstra, a former Republican congressman.

The World Cup final is scheduled to be played between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey.

WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM CANADA BLANKETS WORLD CUP FINALS STADIUM IN U.S.



WATCH: Heavy smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada enveloped a swath of the U.S. from the Midwest to the Northeast on Thursday, July 16, prompting warnings from officials that residents should stay indoors… pic.twitter.com/cIP6rjoBjY — GMA News (@gmanews) July 18, 2026

Wildfires Trigger Political Tensions

The wildfire smoke has also fuelled political tensions between the neighbouring countries. Trump had earlier threatened tariffs on Canada over the recurring smoke drifting into the United States from Canadian wildfires.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Canada of failing to properly manage its forests and brushland. He said the pollution had become a yearly occurrence that was costing the United States billions of dollars and argued that those costs should be reflected in tariffs imposed on Canada, BBC reported.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their forests and brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote.

Smoke Continues To Spread

The wildfires have burned large areas of the boreal forests in northern Ontario this year, with smoke drifting south into the United States. According to CTV News, nearly 100 million residents in the US have been affected by the smoke.

The Canadian government, in its national wildland fire summary, said smoke from the wildfires was affecting many parts of Canada, particularly eastern Canada, as well as areas of the United States. It added that these conditions are expected to continue over the coming days, with heavy smoke continuing to be produced by several wildfires in western Ontario.

Hundreds Of Fires Active

The Canadian government also said diplomatic engagement was underway to discuss the wildfire situation and its impact on US states.

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, 98 new wildfires were reported on Friday. Of these, 43 were caused by natural factors, 38 by human activity and 17 remain under investigation. Canada currently has 904 active wildfires, with 129 of them classified as out of control.

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Read Also FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Under Threat? Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Fears In New York

The possibility of wildfire smoke disrupting one of the biggest sporting events in the world highlights how environmental crises are increasingly intersecting with international events and diplomacy. While the final remains scheduled as planned, air quality is likely to remain under close watch in the coming days.

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