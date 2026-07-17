FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Under Threat? Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Fears In New York

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday in New York faces the threat of poor air quality as wild fires continue to rage in Canada. American cities including New York have been hit by smoke from the Canadian wildfires with a thick blanket of smoke clouding skylines over the week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that the smoke was creating unhealthy air conditions across the state. She also ​urged people to stay indoors. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been vocal throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, has also asked people to stay cool and take precautions.

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As per Accuweather, air quality alerts have been issued for millions of people, including across all of Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. AQI in New Jersey, the venue of the World Cup final is in the 160-180 range, considered unhealthy.

Over 800 wildfires are currently burning across Canada, including dozens that are out of control across western Ontario, the source of most of the smoke.

While the air quality is already hazardous, the players will also have to deal with the extremely hot conditions. It could be a tough ask but rains over the weekend are expected to clear out some of the pollutants.

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Spain will face off against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final with a host of celebrity activities planned by the organisers. Fireworks will light up during the closing ceremony and the half-time show, a first ever instance of the Super Bowl like tradition. More than 80,000 fans are expected to watch the game at the New York New Jersey Stadium.