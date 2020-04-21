Donald Trump to suspend immigration into the US due to coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a plan to suspend immigration to the United States due to coronavirus outbreak.
Donald Trump made the announcement by a tweet and did not offer specifics, such as time frame and who would be affected. The US President said he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Donald Trump tweeted.
The announcement comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States crosses 780,000, nearly 42,000 people have died. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 783,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872. A total of 72,015 people have recovered.
President Donald Trump on Monday has said that one of the lessons to be learned from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the United States should build the supply chains inside the country.
Trump's remarks assume significance amid the disruption in the supply chain and America's dependence on other countries on items of necessities and pharmaceuticals, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that is cited by him as a viable therapeutic to the deadly COVID-19. The US imports a majority of its pharmaceutical products from India and China.
(Inputs from Agencies)
