Donald Trump to suspend immigration into the US due to coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a plan to suspend immigration to the United States due to coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump made the announcement by a tweet and did not offer specifics, such as time frame and who would be affected. The US President said he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Donald Trump tweeted.