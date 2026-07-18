Donald Trump Threatens Higher Canada Tariffs Over Wildfire Smoke As Toxic Haze Engulfs US

US President Donald Trump | AFP

Washington, July 18, 2026: US President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Canada, blaming the country for the thick wildfire smoke that has spread across large parts of the United States and triggered widespread air quality alerts.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday (July 17, 2026), Trump accused Canada of "not properly maintaining" its forests and failing to carry out "basic Forest Management and Debris Removal". Calling the situation "wilful negligence", he said the smoke has become a yearly problem that is costing the United States billions of dollars.

Trump added that the cost of the pollution "must of necessity be added to the tariffs Canada is currently paying". He also said he would speak to Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss what Canada planned to do about the smoke.

🚨🇺🇸 CANADA WILDFIRE ROW: TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS! 🇨🇦🔥



Donald Trump has slammed Canada over wildfire smoke affecting US air quality, accusing Ottawa of failing to manage its forests properly.



Trump said he will discuss the issue with Canadian PM Mark Carney and warned that… pic.twitter.com/9KZBsLAPWb — KUMAR (@MyCric101) July 18, 2026

Smoke Turns Political Flashpoint

Trump's remarks came as dense smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada continued to drift into the US, reducing air quality across several states. As of Saturday (July 18, 2026), Canada had 937 active wildfires, with most burning out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

Responding to Trump's criticism, Canada's Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski said both countries remain in "constant contact" and have a long history of working together to fight wildfires. She added that Canada has invested USD 12 billion in forest sustainability and fire prevention since 2020, BBC reported.

WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM CANADA BLANKETS WORLD CUP FINALS STADIUM IN U.S.



WATCH: Heavy smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada enveloped a swath of the U.S. from the Midwest to the Northeast on Thursday, July 16, prompting warnings from officials that residents should stay indoors… pic.twitter.com/cIP6rjoBjY — GMA News (@gmanews) July 18, 2026

The worsening air quality has affected several major US cities. Detroit remained the world's most polluted city on Friday, according to air quality tracker IQAir, while Washington and Chicago also recorded poor air quality. Health officials urged people to avoid unnecessary time outdoors, and the pollution raised concerns ahead of the FIFA World Cup final scheduled for Sunday (July 19, 2026) at an open-air stadium in New Jersey.

Health Concerns Grow

Air quality showed slight improvement in parts of New Jersey and New York after severe smog on Thursday (July 16, 2026) made the Manhattan skyline barely visible. However, the National Weather Service warned that smoke could thicken again overnight into Saturday morning.

White House World Cup Task Force Executive Director Andrew Giuliani said tournament organisers were closely monitoring the situation. Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said winds over the Great Lakes could push more smoke into the Northeast, although forecasts suggest conditions may gradually improve. He said the expected conditions for Sunday's match were unlikely to be as severe as those experienced on Friday.

Joel Dreessen, an air quality forecaster for the state of Maryland, said the outlook for Sunday depends on whether more smoke is carried south by changing weather systems. Some forecasting models indicate that additional smoke could move into the region over the weekend.

Across cities in the Midwest and Northeast, many people wore masks outdoors to protect themselves from the polluted air. In New York, libraries and train stations distributed free masks to residents.

Climate Change Worsens Fires

Health experts warned that wildfire smoke poses serious risks because it contains fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs. Chris Carlsten, who studies the health impacts of wildfire smoke at the University of British Columbia, said the smoke can contain wood, vegetation, paint, plastic and metal particles. He added that as smoke travels, it undergoes photochemical changes that appear to make the airborne particles even more toxic.

The upper Midwest, which is closer to the fires, has experienced some of the worst conditions. Parts of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have recorded hazardous air quality levels for several days.

In Minnesota, 16 active fires were burning in the Superior National Forest near the Canadian border. The US Forest Service warned that shifting winds, thunderstorms and erratic weather could hamper firefighting efforts.

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Scientists and climate experts also pointed to the broader trend behind the growing number of severe wildfire seasons. Mark Parrington of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said climate change is creating conditions for longer fire seasons through higher temperatures and drier soils. He said these conditions allow fires to burn for weeks once they ignite.

Authorities said fires continued to worsen in parts of Ontario on Friday. While no casualties have been reported, several remote communities have been evacuated as dozens of aircraft continue battling the blazes.

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