Donald Trump Says Russia & Ukraine Agree To Stop Attacks On Energy Targets, Details Remain Unclear | X

Washington, Sep 14: In a major development, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacking each other's energy targets, announcing reciprocal commitments without giving a start date, duration or enforcement details.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump announces energy commitments

The announcement offered no details about the facilities covered or whether either country had attached conditions. It did not say whether the commitments had taken effect.

Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran. President DJT



( TS: Sep 14 2026, 11:05 AM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‍‌​‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍​‌​​‌​​‍ pic.twitter.com/RGowodvOfD — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 14, 2026

Trump also blamed the Russia-Ukraine war for most of the rise in global diesel prices, rather than Iran.

"The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," the US President said.

In his Truth Social post, Trump gave no figures or timeframe for the price increase and offered no supporting data for his assessment.

He did not elaborate on the reference to Iran.

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Details of agreement remain unclear

The social media post did not announce a broader ceasefire or indicate that fighting beyond attacks on energy targets would stop.

Trump did not identify who negotiated the arrangement or describe any preceding talks.

No statements from the Russian or Ukrainian governments accompanied the material provided for this report.

The terms of the commitments could not be established from Trump's announcement alone.

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Impact of energy attacks

Energy infrastructure has been heavily damaged during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

A United Nations Development Programme assessment documented extensive damage to Ukraine's electricity networks and generating facilities.

UN human rights monitors have documented disruptions to heating, water supplies, healthcare and schooling following attacks on Ukraine's energy system. They have also reported Ukrainian attacks on electricity and heating infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)