PM Modi Offers Prayers At Piyush Goyal's Residence On Ganesh Chaturthi As Nation Celebrates Festival | X - narendramodi

New Delhi [India], September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi and offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

PM Modi extends greetings

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to citizens, expressing hope that the festival brings new energy into people's lives.

Went for Ganpati Darshan at the residence of Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless everyone!@PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/xid9mDOOiF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2026

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the Remover of Obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavors succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer."

He further shared a devotional verse in praise of Lord Ganesha, stating, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! O One who delights in the offering of modak, ever the seeker of liberation, adorned with the moon on his crest, protector of the playful-eyed. The one true Lord without equal, destroyer of wicked demons, destroyer of all misfortune for devotees—I bow to that Vinayaka."

Festival celebrations across country

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi or Vinayak Chaturthi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

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This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

Political leaders across party lines offered prayers and performed aarti at the party headquarters, extending greetings to the citizens and expressing hope for happiness and enthusiasm in everyone's lives.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

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