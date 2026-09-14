Gurugram Road Rage: ‘Did Not Know Rider Was A Woman, Didn’t Hit Intentionally,’ Says Accused

The accused in the alleged road rage incident involving a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has broken his silence, denying that he deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle. He also claimed that he did not know the rider was a woman at the time of the incident.

Speaking to India Today TV, the accused said he did not hit the bikers intentionally and expressed regret over the woman’s injuries. He alleged that two bikers repeatedly overtook his car from the side, moved ahead and then slowed down, leading to the incident.

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The incident took place on Sunday morning when Sia, riding an Aprilia RS 457 sports bike, was travelling with a group of bikers. A camera mounted on her motorcycle captured the incident, which she later shared on social media.

In a voiceover accompanying the footage, Sia alleged that a car began following the group and its occupants misbehaved with her. She claimed she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, but he continued making hand gestures asking her to stop.

Sia said she tried to move ahead to prevent the car from blocking her path, while a friend riding behind her also attempted to prevent the vehicle from coming alongside her.

According to her account, the car eventually swerved and struck her motorcycle from the side, causing her to fall while her bike skidded several metres.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the video and registered an FIR. The police said the accused would be identified and apprehended at the earliest and assured strict legal action.