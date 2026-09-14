Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Police File Suo Motu FIR After Video Of Woman Biker Being Chased, Rammed By Car Goes Viral

Police File Suo Motu FIR in Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case |

Gurugram: A viral video showing a woman biker allegedly being chased and rammed by a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has prompted the Gurugram Police to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and register an FIR at the Sector 56 police station.

According to the police, the woman had not filed a complaint in connection with the incident. The accused has since been identified. Police said he will be arrested soon.

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Earlier in the day, the woman took to her Instagram story to say that she would be filing an FIR and pursuing legal action with the help of her lawyer.

She also said that she had been approached by several media outlets for interviews. However, the woman said she does not wish to reveal her identity at this stage and would not be giving any interviews for now.

Story of Gurugram biker |

She further thanked everyone who had supported and stood by her following the incident.

Earlier, the woman shared a video alleging that she was chased and hit by a car after asking its occupants to maintain a safe distance from her motorcycle. The incident, which took place on Golf Course Road, ended with the car fleeing the spot after hitting her bike.

The biker, identified as Sia, who runs the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, posted footage of the incident and described the experience as deeply unsettling. According to her account, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when the incident occurred on Sunday.