Gurugram Horror: Woman Sports Biker Chased, Hit By Car After Asking Driver To Keep Distance

Woman Sports Biker Chased, Hit By Car After Asking Driver To Keep Distance | X/ @sapnamadan

A woman sports biker in Gurugram has shared a video alleging that she was chased and hit by a car after asking its occupants to maintain a safe distance from her motorcycle. The incident, which took place on Golf Course Road, ended with the car fleeing the spot after hitting her bike.

The biker, identified as Sia, who runs the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, posted footage of the incident and described the experience as deeply unsettling. According to her account, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when the incident occurred on Sunday.

Woman on sports bike hit by car

A woman biker from Gurugram was allegedly hit by a car that fled the spot after the collision, which was captured on camera. The video shows the aftermath of the incident, with Sia being thrown off her motorcycle while the two-wheeler was dragged for a few metres along the road.

She shared a video of the incident and explained what happened and what allegedly led to the crash. “I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” Sia said.

Car allegedly followed biker

Sia said that the occupants of the car continued to follow her despite her asking them to maintain a safe distance. The situation allegedly escalated when the car came into contact with her motorcycle.

The collision caused Sia to fall from the bike, while her motorcycle was dragged along the road for several metres. She alleged that the car did not stop after the crash and instead fled the spot.

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Sharing the incident online, Sia expressed concern over road safety and said the episode made her feel unsafe while riding on Gurugram roads. She also questioned the behaviour of motorists who allegedly put other road users at risk and leave the scene after a collision.

The video shared by the biker has drawn attention on social media, with users discussing road safety, responsible driving and the vulnerability of two-wheeler riders on busy roads.

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Risks faced by motorcyclists

The incident also highlights the risks faced by motorcyclists, particularly when interactions with other motorists escalate on the road. Two-wheelers offer less physical protection to riders compared to cars, making even a seemingly minor collision potentially dangerous.