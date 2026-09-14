Kargil War Veteran, Retired IAF Officer Allegedly Attacked With Iron Rod In Gurugram

Gurugram: A retired Indian Air Force Group Captain and 1999 Kargil War veteran was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod following a dispute with a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram on September 10, leaving him with serious head injuries and a fractured elbow, according to his police complaint and media reports.

The retired officer, Amit Kumar Gupta, who served during Operation Safed Sagar, the IAF's air campaign during the Kargil War, was reportedly at the commercial complex with his family for dinner at Gonzo restaurant when the incident took place.

According to a report by The Times of India, Gupta had dropped his family at the restaurant around 8 pm before proceeding to park his car.

Parking Dispute Turns Violent

According to Gupta's complaint, parking staff initially directed him between the valet area, basement and multilevel parking before eventually refusing to park his vehicle.

When Gupta allegedly attempted to reverse the car, one of the parking attendants is accused of striking the vehicle's windshield. Gupta then stepped out to question the attendant.

The situation allegedly escalated, with the attendant, identified in some reports as Deepak, allegedly attacking Gupta with an iron rod.

Gupta has alleged that he was struck twice first on his hand and then on his head. The blows reportedly caused heavy bleeding, while he also alleged that the attendant threatened to kill him.

The veteran further alleged that security personnel and other staff members present at the premises did not intervene during the assault.

Kargil Veteran Suffers Head Injury, Fractured Elbow

Following the alleged attack, Gupta was taken to Medanta Hospital by his family for treatment.

According to India Today, he suffered serious head injuries and a fractured hand/elbow. He underwent surgery in which plates were used to repair the injured elbow and remained admitted at the hospital.

The injuries have added another serious dimension to the incident, given Gupta's background as a former IAF officer who served during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Complaint Filed, Attempt-To-Murder Case Sought

Gupta has lodged a complaint at the Sector 65 police station and has sought registration of a case under attempt-to-murder provisions against the accused.

According to reports, the accused parking attendant, named as Deepak in some accounts, is currently said to be absconding.

Police have acknowledged receiving the complaint, with the process of registering an FIR reportedly underway.

The allegations are yet to be established, and the police investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of those accused.

Veteran Also Questions Police Response

Gupta has raised questions over the response he allegedly received after the incident.

According to his complaint, he contacted the police helpline after the alleged assault but claimed that police personnel arrived around 30 minutes later.

He has also raised concerns over the medical-legal certificate (MLC) prepared at the hospital, alleging that it did not fully reflect the extent of his injuries, including the bleeding and elbow injury.

These allegations are also subject to verification.

What Happened At Magnum Global Park?

The incident reportedly began as a dispute over parking arrangements but escalated into an alleged physical assault, according to Gupta's account.

Police are expected to examine CCTV footage from the premises, statements from parking and security personnel and medical records as part of the investigation.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the alleged use of an iron rod but also because the complainant is a retired IAF Group Captain and a veteran of the Kargil War.

For now, Gupta's allegations remain part of his police complaint, while the accused attendant's version of events has not been established. Further action will depend on the police investigation and evidence collected in the case.