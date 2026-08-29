Delhi Accident: TCS Engineer Killed As Reversing JCB Hits Motorcycle During Night Road Work In Gurugram

Karnataka Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Men Killed After Motorcycle Is Hit By Truck In Raichur; Probe Underway | Representational Image

27-year-old systems engineer working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was killed late Thursday night after a reversing JCB earthmover engaged in road maintenance work allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station in Gurugram, according to The Times of India.

The fatal collision

The victim, identified as Tushar Kumar, was returning home from work at around 11:30 pm on August 27 when the rear bucket of the reversing earthmover struck his Royal Enfield motorcycle in DLF Phase 3. The impact threw both Kumar and his motorcycle onto the road.

Passers-by rushed him to Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the report said. The Times of India reported that Kumar was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, although some Hindi media reports have raised questions over whether the helmet was found at the scene.

Driver flees, JCB seized

According to The Times of India, the JCB driver fled immediately after the crash, leaving the earthmover abandoned at the accident site. Police were alerted by a passer-by around 11:45 pm and subsequently seized the machine, bearing registration number HR-36-AN-7050.

Initial information indicated that routine road maintenance work was being carried out in the area by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and the safety arrangements at the work site.

Father alleges lack of safety measures

Kumar had been living in Gurugram for nearly four years and stayed with his uncle in Ramprastha City, Sector 37D. His parents live in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and he was their only child.

In his complaint, Kumar's father Harish Kumar alleged that road work was being conducted in the middle of the road at night without proper warning signs, indicators or adequate safety measures. He told police that his son routinely returned from work around the same time and had purchased the motorcycle about a year ago for his daily commute, never imagining he would not make it home.

Police investigation underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding JCB driver and determine whether negligence during the night roadwork contributed to the fatal accident. Authorities are also reviewing the worksite conditions and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe, The Times of India reported.