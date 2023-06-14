Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Classified Documents Case, Tears Into Biden Administration At FundRaising Event

Donald Trump | AFP

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to felony charges in the classifed documents case. Days after getting indicted for the second time (in separate cases), Trump appeared before the court in Miami and pleaded not guilty to the seven federal charges in the documents case, said reports. Trump also teared into Biden administration at a fundraising event after his appearance. "I will appoint a special prosecutor to go after Biden if I am elected," said Trump at an event in New Jersey.

Former President Donald Trump had also made a stop at a cafe in Miami.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also, Donald Trump’s motorcade to the Courthouse had the entire highway blocked for procession.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, just hours after being indicted a few days back, Trump has posted on his social media, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump.

Trump has been charged on seven counts in the case of mishandling classified documents. The said documents were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence after the former US president had left the White House. A search warrant was served by the FBI and some 11,000 papers were found by the agency at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022.