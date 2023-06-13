Former President Trump Arrives In Miami To Face Charges In Classified Documents Trial; 81% Of Republicans Say Case Politically Motivated

US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami, prepared to face federal criminal charges while a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that the majority of Republicans believed the case to be politically motivated. Trump, the leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday for an initial hearing.

Supporters Gathered To Show Strength

Trump, who is turning 77, arrived in Miami on a private jet with his name emblazoned on the side. Supporters gathered outside a nearby golf club owned by Trump, where he planned to stay for the night. Before departing from New Jersey, Trump took to his social-media platform, Truth Social, to express his concerns about the actions of the "Radical Left."

Public Opinion and Political Landscape

Despite his legal troubles, Trump's popularity among Republican voters remains unaffected. An Ipsos poll revealed that 81% of Republicans considered the charges to be politically motivated. Trump also maintained a significant lead over his rivals in the race for the Republican nomination, with 43% of self-identified Republicans favoring him, compared to 22% supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Biden's Involvement and Christie's Opinion

Trump accused President Joe Biden of orchestrating the federal case to undermine his campaign, although Biden has distanced himself from the matter and declined to comment. Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, a former governor of New Jersey and an adviser to Trump, disagreed with the notion that the Biden administration was weaponizing the Department of Justice against Trump.

Legal Allegations and Potential Impact

Special Counsel Jack Smith, heading the case, accused Trump of unlawfully retaining sensitive national-security documents and lying to officials attempting to recover them. The grand jury indictment released last week showcased photographs of documents stored in various haphazard locations at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The charges include violations of the Espionage Act and conspiracy to obstruct justice, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Despite the charges, legal experts, including Trump's former attorney general William Barr, believe the case against him is strong.

Security Concerns and Future Trials

Considering the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, officials have raised concerns about security. Miami police chief Manny Morales disclosed that the city was prepared for a crowd size of up to 50,000 people and would close downtown roads if necessary.

A federal trial in Florida may not occur until after the November 2024 presidential election, while Trump is also due to face a separate trial in March 2024 in a New York state court for a different case related to a hush-money payment to a porn star.

