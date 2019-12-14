Donald Trump Jr calls India its 'incredible' ally

New York: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, said he wants the United States to work with "its incredible allies" like India to make the world a safer place and use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to learn from. Speaking at a special event, Trump Jr, who has authored 'Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us', spoke about his book, his father and ties with India. While addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, Donald Trump Jr said it is a "great honour" for him to be with the "incredible" Indian-American community.