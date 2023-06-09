Donald Trump Indicted In Classified Documents Case, 'I Am An Innocent Man,' Says Former US President (WATCH)

Former US President Donald Trump | AP

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on seven charges in the classified government documents case. According to people familiar with the indictment, Trump was indicted for mishandling of classified documents.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump wrote on the social media platform. He also released a video on Facebook.

"They come after me, because now we are leading in the polls by a lot...leading against Biden by a lot. We can't let this happen, we can't let this happen. The whole thing is a hoax," Trump added.

This is the second indictment of former US President Donald Trump. He is also running for president in 2024 Presidential elections.

Charges against Trump

According to reports, Trump has been charged on seven counts in the case of mishandling classified documents. As of now, the indictment against Trump remains sealed. Once it is out, charges against Trump will be clear.