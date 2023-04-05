Donald Trump charged: What lies in store legally and politically for the former president? | AP

Donald Trump was arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday, becoming the first former president ever to face criminal charges.

He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

Trump was processed in the same manner as every other defendant in the criminal justice system prior to his arraignment. Behind closed doors, the former president went through the standard procedures, including:

A Miranda warning: The Miranda warning, which is given to all criminal suspects, was read to Trump. He was told that he had the right to remain silent, that he could consult an attorney, and that anything he said could be used against him in court.

Fingerprinted: Trump was not photographed, but he was fingerprinted and given a booking number.

Trump's arraignment kicks off a legal process that could lead to a trial, but Trump's legal team is likely to file various pre-trial motions, such as dismissing the case entirely or changing the venue.

Legal analysts and experts told USA TODAY that Trump has numerous options for slowing down the case, something he hasn't shied away from in previous court battles.

The arraignment, according to David Super, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, will set a schedule for future proceedings, including deadlines for any motions the prosecution or defence wishes to file.

Following the arraignment, prosecutors will have 35 days to provide relevant evidence to Trump's legal team. According to Super, this will provide Trump with another legal avenue. Trump's legal team will be able to file additional motions to suppress evidence.

Trump's political campaign

As the legal challenges play out, Trump will be able to go about his business as usual as he prepares for the Republican presidential primary in 2024.

Politically, Trump's campaign is hoping that the criminal charges will increase Republican turnout in his favour.

The 76-year-old former Republican president ruled the country for four years till January 2021.

Addressing his supporters hours after he was arraigned, Trump said: "The only crime that I committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." "Incredibly, we are now a failing nation. We are a nation in decline. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can't let that happen."