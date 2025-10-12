Donald Trump Directs Defence Secretary To Use All Available Funds To Ensure Troops Are Paid Amid US Shutdown

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) directed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to use "all available funds" to ensure that American troops receive their paychecks on October 15 despite the government shutdown.

The US President stated that he is using his authority, as Commander-in-Chief, to give directions to the Defence Secretary.

Raising objections over US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent "every day gets better" remarks, Trump also labelled the government shutdown, which started on October 1, as a "radical left shutdown".

"Chuck Schumer recently said, "Every day gets better" during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of "Leader" Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15. That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Blaming Schumer for the government shutdown, Trump further accused the Democrats of attempting to hold the country's military and the security of the nation "hostage". He added that as "Commander in Chief", he is using his authority to direct Hegseth to allocate available funds to make sure military personnel are paid on time.

"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown," Trump said.

Urging the Democrats to "open the government", the US President said, "The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy."

Earlier on October 3, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that military families have already begun to seek food assistance due to the "financial anxiety" caused by the "Democrat shutdown."

Briefing the reporters, it was noted that 1.3 million men and women of America's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force are not being paid.

"We are now in day 3 of the Democrat-led government shutdown. There are significant personal impacts on millions of Americans as a result of this current government shutdown. The 1.3 million men and women of America's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force are not being paid. Military families are already seeking out food assistance because of financial anxiety caused by this Democrat shutdown," Leavitt had said.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On US government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "We are now in day-3 of the Democrat-led government shutdown... There are significant personal impacts on millions of Americans as a result of this current government shutdown.… pic.twitter.com/aNw02X9OfQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

The White House Press Secretary stated that more military families require assistance with food, and that there has been a 34 per cent surge in families seeking help through the food pantry.

"Staff members at the Armed Services YMCA food pantry distribution location near Fort Hood in Texas found a line of military families stretched around the side of the building at 5.00 am yesterday. According to the staff who work there, that has "never happened". They've already had a 34 per cent increase this week," Leavitt said.

Previously, the White House warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown continues, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington. Leavitt told reporters that administration officials were already preparing for possible layoffs.

"It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, Fox News reported.

