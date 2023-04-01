 'Donald Trump couldn't be scarier with his clothes on': Stormy Daniels on former US President
Stormy Daniels further said that Donald Trump's indictment would cause a lot of "injuries and death", while referring to the US Capitol attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has reacted on Donald Trump's indictment and said that she isn't afraid of the former US President who is being probed of hush money payments to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is the first former US President to face criminal charges in America.

“I have seen him naked. There's no way he could be scarier with his clothes on,” she told British daily The Times when asked about the possibility of having to testify against him.

Daniels further said that Trump's indictment would cause a lot of "injuries and death", while referring to the US Capitol attack.

'There's going to be injuries and death'

“He [Donald Trump] has already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction.

"Whatever the outcome is, it's going to cause violence, and there's going to be injuries and death…There's the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too,” she was quoted as saying.

Daniels claims that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, the year after he married his third wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician - at the time known for a popular reality TV show - became president.

Trump has denied the relationship and has said the payment was made to stop her from making "false and extortionist accusations."

44-year-old Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, now "regrets" making her accusations public and the backlash she has faced since then.

“It's vindication. But it's bittersweet. He has done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it's also poetic. This p**** grabbed back,” she said.

