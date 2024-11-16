 'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022. Zelenskyy emphasised the alignment of Ukraine's position with Trump, stating, "He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
US President-Elect Donald Trump (L) & Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) | File Pics

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could expedite the resolution of the ongoing war with Russia, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022.

Zelenskyy emphasised the alignment of Ukraine's position with Trump, stating, "He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position."

Read Also
'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power
article-image

Clarification Issued By Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

FPJ Shorts
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!
JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe

Addressing whether Trump had urged Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelenskyy clarified, "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us."

The Ukrainian leader shared his belief that the conflict could end sooner under Trump's leadership, citing the administration's pledge to prioritise swift resolution, reported Anadolu.

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," he added.

Read Also
US President-Elect Donald Trump Nominates Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee As US Ambassador To...
article-image

Trump, who recently defeated Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, has previously stated his ability to resolve the conflict in one day, though his stance on continued US support to Kyiv has been inconsistent, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy's remarks signal cautious optimism about the potential for renewed US engagement in securing peace in the region under the incoming administration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

International Students In Canada Can Now Work 24 Hours Per Week During Studies

International Students In Canada Can Now Work 24 Hours Per Week During Studies

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Bangladesh: 'Hefazat-E-Islam Is Not Against Hindus Or ISKCON,' Says Organisation Leader After...

Bangladesh: 'Hefazat-E-Islam Is Not Against Hindus Or ISKCON,' Says Organisation Leader After...

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? The 27-year-old GenZer Trump Has Appointed As White House Press Secretary

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? The 27-year-old GenZer Trump Has Appointed As White House Press Secretary