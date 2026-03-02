Donald Trump Claims US Sank 9 Iranian Naval Ships, Damaged Naval Headquarters | X/POTUS

Washington, March 1: US President Donald J. Trump said that American forces have destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval ships in a major military operation. In a post shared on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said some of the ships were "relatively large and important."

The US President added that operations are still ongoing and that the remaining Iranian naval ships are also being targeted. "They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also," he wrote. Trump also claimed that in a separate strike, US forces largely destroyed Iran's naval headquarters.

In his post, Trump ended with a sarcastic remark, saying, "Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!" The statement suggests a significant escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

There has been no immediate official confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the claims made by the US President. The situation remains tense as developments continue to unfold.

US President Donald Trump's Social Media Post

I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP